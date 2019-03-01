|
|
Rev. Norman F. Blosat CARY, N.C.- Rev. Norman F. Blosat went home to live for eternity with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at the age of 93. He was born Aug. 19, 1925 to Emil and Mamie Blosat in Pittsburgh, Pa., the youngest of four children. At age 18, Norman joined the military during World War II and served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1945. After the war he attained a BA in Sociology at Muskingum College, and his Master of Divinity from Baptist Theological Seminary, Kansas City, KS. Norman met the love of his life, Elva Widing, in 1951, to whom he was married for 65 years before her death in 2017. During his 50 years in ministry Norman served as senior pastor at the following churches within the American Baptist Churches USA denomination: Colfax Baptist in Chanute, Kan.; Hanson place Baptist and Lenox Road Baptist, both in Brooklyn, N.Y.; and first Baptist in Kingston, N.Y. While pastoring Norman also participated in various interdenominational and ecumenical organizations at local, state and national levels. International short-term ministry opportunities included trips to India, Israel, Romania, Russia, as well as different countries in Africa, Europe and the U.K. A highlight of Norman’s early ministry was meeting Rev. Billy Graham during the 1957 New York Crusade, and serving as his chairman of counseling and follow-up for all of Brooklyn. Another meaningful and memorable experience for Norman happened in 1965, when he traveled to Montgomery, Al to participate in the Civil Rights “Freedom March” led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. After Norman’s retirement in 2000, the Blosats moved to Holly Springs, N.C., to live close to family. They quickly made friends with the other pastors and their wives in the areas, and were regular attendees of Fellowship of Christ in Cary for a number of years. Norman deeply loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was blessed with many talents and skills which included gardening, home renovation, and writing. A major accomplishment in retirement was the writing and publication of his book, “This Is My Story, This is Our Song”. Norman leaves behind daughters, Deborah (Anthony) Bruno, Norelle (Wayne) Lutke, and Erica (David) Burdine; nephew, David Blosat; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of The Retreat at Cary and Heartland Hospice Care, Raleigh, for their loving care and support during Norman’s final years. The family also expresses their deepest gratitude to Norman’s many brothers and sisters of Christ, here and around the world, who encouraged and blessed him with their love and friendship throughout his life here on earth. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Fellowship of Christ, 1788 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary, N.C. Memorial donations in memory of “Pastor Norm” may be made to Holy Spirit Renewal Ministries (hsrm.org), an evangelical revival ministry, in which Norman was actively involved for over 35 years. Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com. Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 3, 2019