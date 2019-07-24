|
Norman Michael Gaffney PALM CITY, FLA.- Norman Gaffney, former Kingston Resident, passed away at his home in Palm City, Fla., on July 5, 2019. Norman was born in March 12, 1948 to Norman W. Gaffney and Theresa Dugan Gaffney in Kingston, N.Y. Norman graduated from St. Joseph’s School and Kingston High School, class of 1966. He attended Ulster County Community College and several other colleges as he developed his professional career. Norman started his career the Kingston IBM plant and moved through the sales and management ranks for over 25 years. He received a number of outstanding performance awards during his tenure at IBM. Norman also developed a thriving entrepreneurial career in the software industry. He was part of the growth for Infotech Corporation which culminated in Global Best in Class Award for exceeding sales as a business partner with IBM. Norman was the founder Garrick Inc., based in New York City which specializes in software financial funding for Fortune 500 companies, sports groups, and start up companies. Norman is survived by a daughter, Meredith Gaffney, Branford, Conn.; predeceased son, Michael Gaffney Brandford, Conn.; siblings, Robert Gaffney, Miami, Fla., William and Donna Gaffney, West Hurley, N.Y., Diane Gaffney, Phoenix Ariz., Jeanne Gaffney Beyer, Danville, Calif. ; his nieces include, Jennifer Beyer Miller, Danville Calif., and Andrea Blake, New York City; and his nephew, Robert Gaffney Jr., resides in Phoenix, Ariz. A Memorial Mass in his honor will be said at St. Joseph’s Church Wall Street, Kingston, N.Y., on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Any donations or remembrances should be directed to St. Joseph’s Church, Kingston, N.Y.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 25, 2019