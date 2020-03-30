|
|
SAUGERTIES- Normand Ducas, 92, of Rte. 212 died Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Kingston Hospital. Born Sept. 14, 1927 in Nashua, N.H.; he was the son of the late Henri and Dolarosa Ducas. An area resident for many years he was employed at IBM in Kingston. Norm was a 3rd and 4th Degree member of the Saugerties Knights of Columbus Council #4536. He enjoyed family gatherings and bowling in the K of C Friday Nite Mixed League. Predeceased by his wife, Gloria; and a grandson, Normand Ducas. Survivors include a son, David Ducas of Saugerties, three daughters: Joyce Kuhns of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Ann Ducas of Deering, N.H., and Nancy Ducas of Saugerties. Two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive. In the interest of public safety and government mandates visitation will be held privately. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Saugerties. Family suggests donations in his memory be made to the Saugerties KofC, Burt St., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Norm’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/normand-ducas
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 31, 2020