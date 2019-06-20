|
Oksana “Shania” Hitchcock ACCORD- Oksana “Shania” Hitchcock, age 65, of Accord died after a courageous battle with cancer Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Health Alliance Hospital surrounded by her sister-in-law, Sandy and her niece, Lisa. Oksana was born Oct. 24, 1953 in Hartford, Conn. She is the daughter of the late Wolodymyr and the late Stephania (Pituschewski) Dutka. She married Thomas Hitchcock on May 26, 1973. Sadly Thomas died in 1995. She was also predeceased by her fiancé, Louis Stella in 2016. For many years Shania worked for the Rondout Valley School District. She loved to read so it is no surprise she was the Library Assistant at the school. She loved the ocean, was a dedicated mother and was a valued friend. Shania is survived by her loving daughter, Christine Hitchcock; sister-in-law, Sandy Dutka; brothers, Andrij Dutka and his wife Mary, and Eugene Dutka and his wife Evelyn; her sister, Olga Rokycky; and brother-in-law, Dick Canello. Nieces: Lisa Brancifort (Al), Kate Canfield (Richard), and Cindy Rokycky; nephews: Tyler Brown, Joseph Canfield, Thomas Shadd, and Grady Bolden; and her cousin, Daria LaSalle ,and many other cousins. Shania was also predeceased by her brother Bohdan Dutka. Shania’s family would like to offer a special thanks to Dr. Oyugi and the nurses and staff in the ICU and 2 West at the Health Alliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Visiting hours will be Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. at HB Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. The Panakhyda will begin at 6 p.m. that evening. The Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Monday, June 24, 2019, 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, Kerhonkson. Burial will follow at Pine Bush Cemetery, Kerhonkson. Contributions may be made in Shania’s name to the - www.donate.can cer.org. To send a personal condolence to Shania’s family please visit www.humis tonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 21, 2019