Oscar “Joe” Waleur LAKE KATRINE- Oscar “Joe” Waleur, 87, of Lake Katrine died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Northern Dutchess Hospital, in Rhinebeck. Born Sept. 4, 1931 in Kingston; he is the son of the late Oscar and Ruth (Byxbee) Waleur. Joe served our country in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War attaining the rank of Sergeant. He was employed by IBM for over thirty five years and was the pillar at A Slice of Italy. Joe loved to travel and do woodworking but he especially loved spending time with his family. Surviving are his children, Beverly Waleur and her husband Alan Hauck, Marine DiPaola and her husband Angelo, James Waleur and his wife Kim Marie; his grandchildren, James Hayner and Andria, Mario DiPaola and Grace, Domenico DiPaola and Nicole, Angelo DiPaola and his fiancée Amanda, Christopher Waleur and Caroline, Jason Waleur and Kristin; and his great-grandchildren, Austin, Ean, Matthew, Josephine, Mario, Isabella, Danica, Marciano, Christopher, Vivienne, Carter, and Keegan. Many nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Annie Pearl Waleur; his granddaughter, Erin Kollbeck; and his sisters, Eva Secreto and Erma Wisneski. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com A graveside inurnment service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Saint Mary’s Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the , P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas, 66675 or by visiting www.wound edwarriorproject.org
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 17, 2019