Otto W. Schaller Jr. Obituary
LAKE KATRINE- Otto W. Schaller, Jr., 97, formerly of Linderman Avenue, Kingston, died at Tenbroeck Center, Lake Katrine, N.Y., on Saturday Feb. 8, 2020. Born Dec. 14, 1922; son of the late Otto W. Schaller, Sr., and the late Bertha (Crevoisier) Schaller. Predeceased by his wife Hilda of 62 years; his brothers, Robert and Edmund; and son-in-law, Richard J. Curtis. A veteran of World War II serving in the U.S. Army. Otto worked at the Kingston Knitting Mills for 40 years and Hucktrol for ten years. Survived by two daughters, Linda Churchill (Lindley) of Hurley, N.Y., and Karen Curtis of Severna Park, Md.; three grandsons: L. David Churchill, Shane Churchill (Courtney), and John Curtis; and six great-grandchildren: Marcus, Cameron, Darrin, Cayden, Lennox, and Ryan. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of The Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Service will follow at 12:30 p.m. Burial in Montrepose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Post 1386 708 E. Chester St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, or Tenbroeck Center Activities Dept., 1 Commons Drive, Lake Katrine, N.Y., 12449. http://www.lastingmemories.com/otto-w-schaller-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -