TILLSON-On Friday June 12, 2020, the community of Pamela Mary Brown bid her a final farewell. While her 76 years on this earth were way too short, they were full. A passionate lover of nature and animals, Pam, aka Wolf Teacher, devoted her life to educating publicly about respect for all life. From her whimsical paintings and creative works, culminating with the completion of her book “The Wolf Who Howled at Carnegie Hall” she lived a life of expression and purpose. Pam joins her loved ones that pre-deceased her: brothers, Davitt and Douglas Brown; mother, Marjorie Lillian Chapman Brown; father, Emmett Brown; partner, John Harris; companion, Robert Barnes; and grandson, Gabriel Gray. She is survived by her daughter, Serena Marrero; granddaughter, Emily Gray; granddaughter, Adrianna Mason; nephews, Sean and Ian Brown; stepdaughter, Hannah Mason; and son in law, John Mason. A Celebration of Life will be held. In lieu of flowers a contribution may be made to a fund established to carry on Pamela’s legacy of “supporting the connection of nature and humankind through compassionate action” on her memorial page gatheringus.com/memorial/pamela-brown/4007 or by mail (C/O Serena Marrero, 11 Frances Place, Tillson, N.Y. 12486. Please write Pamela's Legacy in check memo). George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., Rosendale, is assisting the family with arrangements. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/pamela-mary-brown
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.