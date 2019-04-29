Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Pasquale Pietramala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pasquale Pietramala Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pasquale Pietramala Sr. Obituary
Pasquale F. “Pat” Pietramala, Sr. KINGSTON- Pasquale F. “Pat” Pietramala, Sr., 80, of Kingston, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Born April 7, 1939 in Cosenca, Italy; he was a son of the late Luigi and Chiarina (Grano) Pietramala. Pat was an avid golfer and worked as the groundskeeper at the Green Acres Golf Course. Prior to working at the golf course, he worked in the local garment industry for most of his career. He was employed by Wonderly’s as a fabric cutter, Pilgrim Knitting Mills and C.A. Baltz and Sons. Also an avid bowler, Pat was a member of the Kingston Bowling Association where he bowled in the Monday Night Tavern and Thursday Men’s Leagues at both the Mid-City and Hoe Bowl Lanes. Surviving is his wife with whom he would have celebrated 54 years of marriage on May 9th, Florine Pietramala; his son, Pasquale F. Pietramala, Jr. (Pat); his daughter, Patricia Conorman and her husband Joe; his stepdaughter, Barbara A. Henning; his sister, Givlia Kime and her husband Joseph; and his grandchildren, Skii Pietramala, Gregg Pietramala, Cristelle Babcock, Kimberlee Robinson, and Nicholas Bourquin. Seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to the PKD Foundation (Polycystic kidney disease) 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, Mo., 64131.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now