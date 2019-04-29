|
Pasquale F. “Pat” Pietramala, Sr. KINGSTON- Pasquale F. “Pat” Pietramala, Sr., 80, of Kingston, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Born April 7, 1939 in Cosenca, Italy; he was a son of the late Luigi and Chiarina (Grano) Pietramala. Pat was an avid golfer and worked as the groundskeeper at the Green Acres Golf Course. Prior to working at the golf course, he worked in the local garment industry for most of his career. He was employed by Wonderly’s as a fabric cutter, Pilgrim Knitting Mills and C.A. Baltz and Sons. Also an avid bowler, Pat was a member of the Kingston Bowling Association where he bowled in the Monday Night Tavern and Thursday Men’s Leagues at both the Mid-City and Hoe Bowl Lanes. Surviving is his wife with whom he would have celebrated 54 years of marriage on May 9th, Florine Pietramala; his son, Pasquale F. Pietramala, Jr. (Pat); his daughter, Patricia Conorman and her husband Joe; his stepdaughter, Barbara A. Henning; his sister, Givlia Kime and her husband Joseph; and his grandchildren, Skii Pietramala, Gregg Pietramala, Cristelle Babcock, Kimberlee Robinson, and Nicholas Bourquin. Seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to the PKD Foundation (Polycystic kidney disease) 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, Mo., 64131.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 30, 2019