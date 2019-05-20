|
|
Patricia Marini BEARSVILLE- Patricia Marini, 71, of Bearsville, N.Y., died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born Jan. 26, 1948 in Irvington, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Baugham and Helen (Cummings) Caton. Patricia, also known as “Presley”, left the bright lights of New York where she was employed as an actress and model for the Actor’s Guild In Manhattan. Both landed her rolls in soap operas; a Broadways hit Woody Allen’s “Play It Again Sam”, the 1970 movie “Joe” to name a few. In the early 1990’s Presley discovered the community of Woodstock, which is where she called home for the rest of her life. It is in Woodstock where she fell back in love with painting and focused on art and watercolors. Presley was a student as well as a volunteer at the Woodstock School of Arts; she also worked as a Home Health Care Giver. She was a Christian and an active member of “Living Word Chapel”. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining. Presley had a luminous character and a nurturing personality. She loved animals and had them for much of her life. Patricia is survived by ex-husband, Lou Marini, and some very dear friends. In particular Melodey Daley and Goldie Zietz. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. There will be a remembrance of her life Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Living World Chapel beginning at 10:30 a.m. Address 1555 NY-28A, West Hurley, N.Y., 12491 towards the end where the memorial of Presley’s life will begin. All are invited. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Ulster County SPCA. 20 Weidy Road, N.Y., 12401
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 21, 2019