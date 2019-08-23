|
Patricia A. Doyle KINGSTON- Patricia A. Doyle, 83, of Nanuet, formerly of Kingston, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at her home. Born in Kingston, she was a daughter of the late James and Catherine Keating Doyle. She entered the order of Sisters of St. Ursula of the Blessed Virgin where she was a Nun from 1953 until 1970. She was Principal of St. Joseph’s School in Kingston from 1967-1970. She was a teacher at South Orangetown School District in Rockland County, Assistant Principal in William O’Schaefer School in Tappan, then became Principal of Cottage School, she was also director of continuing and administrative assistant to superintendent. She retired from education in 1991. In her retirement years she worked as a Real Estate Agent for Coldwell Banker in New City. Pat is survived by her two nephews, James M. Doyle and his wife Denise of Lagrangeville, Jay R. Doyle and his wife Laura of City Island; a niece, Jacqueline Budd and her husband Tom London of Monmouth Beach, N.J.; and great-niece, Jocelyn Budd of Chicago ILL. In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her brother, John G. Doyle, and niece, Janet Hickey. Pat will be reposing at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A procession will follow to St. Joseph Church for a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. A private inurnment in St. Mary’s Cemetery will take place at a later date. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Pat by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 25, 2019