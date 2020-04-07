|
|
HURLEY- Patricia A Manley, 88, of Hurley, N.Y., passed away on April 6, 2020. She was a loving wife, mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her many friends were like family and she loved and cared for them deeply. She was born in North Adams, Mass., on July 24, 1931. On Feb. 14, 1953 she married William H. Manley and moved to Hurley in 1959 where she raised her family and made lifelong friendships. She enjoyed being in her home, spending time on LBI and Crooked Lake, visiting with great-grandchildren, traveling with the “Seniors,” and keeping up-to-date with her friends. She was actively involved in the community as a member of Hurley Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Community Church of High Falls, Hurley Reformed Church, and Hurley Seniors. Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William H. Manley, and her beloved grandson, Brandon J. Wolf. She is survived by her three children, Katherine A. Lawrence (Kevin Maloy) of Averill Park, N.Y., Margaret L. Wolf (Joseph Wolf), East Nassau, N.Y., William H. Manley (Kathy Manley) Hurley, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Amy Miller (Mark Miller) and Kelly Manley; great-grandchildren: Madalyn and William; her brother, Theodore (Ted) Blanchard; and cherished family and friends. Burial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Private interment at the Hurley Cemetery with a memorial service at a later date. At Mrs. Manley's request, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Brandon J. Wolf Scholarship Fund, C/O Community Church of High Falls, P.O. Box 68 High Falls, N.Y., 12440. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-a-manly
Published in Daily Freeman on Apr. 8, 2020