Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Manly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Manly


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Manly Obituary
HURLEY- Patricia A Manley, 88, of Hurley, N.Y., passed away on April 6, 2020. She was a loving wife, mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her many friends were like family and she loved and cared for them deeply. She was born in North Adams, Mass., on July 24, 1931. On Feb. 14, 1953 she married William H. Manley and moved to Hurley in 1959 where she raised her family and made lifelong friendships. She enjoyed being in her home, spending time on LBI and Crooked Lake, visiting with great-grandchildren, traveling with the “Seniors,” and keeping up-to-date with her friends. She was actively involved in the community as a member of Hurley Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Community Church of High Falls, Hurley Reformed Church, and Hurley Seniors. Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William H. Manley, and her beloved grandson, Brandon J. Wolf. She is survived by her three children, Katherine A. Lawrence (Kevin Maloy) of Averill Park, N.Y., Margaret L. Wolf (Joseph Wolf), East Nassau, N.Y., William H. Manley (Kathy Manley) Hurley, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Amy Miller (Mark Miller) and Kelly Manley; great-grandchildren: Madalyn and William; her brother, Theodore (Ted) Blanchard; and cherished family and friends. Burial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Private interment at the Hurley Cemetery with a memorial service at a later date. At Mrs. Manley's request, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Brandon J. Wolf Scholarship Fund, C/O Community Church of High Falls, P.O. Box 68 High Falls, N.Y., 12440. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-a-manly
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -