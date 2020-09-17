1/1
Patricia A. Sprague
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGSTON- Patricia A. Sprague, 74, of Kingston died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Hazleton, Pa., on Sept. 16, 1946; a daughter of the late David and Mary Smith Flaim. Patricia was an area resident for the past 17 years having previously resided in Woodhaven, Queens, She had been employed as a stockbroker in NYC until her retirement. Patricia later became involved with and was passionate about mini doll house crafts which she sold worldwide. She also enjoyed cooking, doing NY Times puzzle's and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband, Robert D. Sprague; a daughter, Dawn Sprague of Kingston; a son, Shawn Sprague of Long Island; and four grandchildren, Bobby Witte (Jill), Jesse Witte (Kahli), Andrew Witte (Page), and Dina Witte. Also survived by a great-grandson Carter Witte. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. At 3 p.m. following visitation Father John Adu from St. Peter's Church in Rosendale will officiate her funeral service. Facial coverings and social distancing rules will apply. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Memphis, Tenn., 38148. www.stjude.org (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-a-sprague

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
George J. Moylan Funeral Home - Rosendale
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George J. Moylan Funeral Home - Rosendale
2053 Rte 32
Rosendale, NY 12472
(845) 658-3139
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved