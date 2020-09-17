KINGSTON- Patricia A. Sprague, 74, of Kingston died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Hazleton, Pa., on Sept. 16, 1946; a daughter of the late David and Mary Smith Flaim. Patricia was an area resident for the past 17 years having previously resided in Woodhaven, Queens, She had been employed as a stockbroker in NYC until her retirement. Patricia later became involved with and was passionate about mini doll house crafts which she sold worldwide. She also enjoyed cooking, doing NY Times puzzle's and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband, Robert D. Sprague; a daughter, Dawn Sprague of Kingston; a son, Shawn Sprague of Long Island; and four grandchildren, Bobby Witte (Jill), Jesse Witte (Kahli), Andrew Witte (Page), and Dina Witte. Also survived by a great-grandson Carter Witte. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. At 3 p.m. following visitation Father John Adu from St. Peter's Church in Rosendale will officiate her funeral service. Facial coverings and social distancing rules will apply. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
