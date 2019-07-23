|
Patricia Ann (Dougherty) Schlichting PORT EWEN- Patricia Ann (Dougherty) Schlichting, 79, of Port Ewen, N.Y., formerly of Kingston and Jefferson, N.Y., died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at TenBroeck Commons Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. She was born in Kingston, N.Y., on Nov. 2, 1939; a daughter of the late Clarinda (Dougherty) Prindle. A homemaker, she was also a den mother for the Cub Scouts and Brownie mother of the Girl Scouts. When her children grew older, she was employed at Barclay Knitwear in Port Ewen, John Rapp Van Lines, and then as an office clerk for Shop Rite Kingston until her retirement 1989. Pat was a longtime member and deacon of the Reformed Church of Port Ewen, where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed jewelry-making craft fairs, crocheting and knitting, and she enjoyed traveling. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, one son, Robert K. “Bob” Schlichting of Port Ewen; one daughter, Diane (Doug) Ellsworth of Lake Katrine; her longtime companion of 40 years, George Baxter of Kingston and Jefferson, N.Y.; two nieces, Linda (Gus) Titus of Summit, N.Y., and Jean Al-Ghezawi of Jordan; and one nephew, Rudy (Wendy) Schlichting of Georgia. Many other family members and close friends also survive. In addition to her mother, she is also predeceased by her step-father, Albert Prindle, and nephew, Eric John Schlichting. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park. The service will be begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Reformed Church of Port Ewen, 160 Salem St., Port Ewen, Pastor Kevin Slusher will officiate. Burial will follow at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Pat’s memory to a . Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Pat’s Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 24, 2019