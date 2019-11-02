|
ANTHEM, ARIZ.- Patricia C. Blackwell, of Anthem, Ariz., formerly of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Oct. 14, 2019.She was born April 1, 1940 in Kingston, N.Y., daughter of the late Vernon and Laura (Branigan) Crispell. A Kingston High School graduate, Class of 1958, Patricia later married the late Eric “Butch” Blackwell on April 5, 1959. She was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church of The Redeemer in Kingston. Patricia had been office manager for Dr. David M. Fletcher, she had worked in the billing department for Dr. Stein both in Kingston, and she also worked as a Travel Agent. She was very active in the Lake Katrine, Chambers, and Miller PTA. She is survived by her son, David E. Blackwell, and daughter-in-law, Tina Peterson of Narragansett, R.I.; son, Mark E. Blackwell and daughter-in-law Richelle Blackwell of Desert Hills, Ariz.; grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, Tyler, Zackery, and Mary Blackwell; and sister, Pamela J. Arnold. Entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston. Inurnment of both Patricia and her late husband Eric will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Montrepose Cemetery, Kingston, N.Y. The family suggests instead of flowers memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Association at or Redeemer Lutheran Church, 104 Wurts St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. To leave an expression of sympathy, please visit www.KeyserFuneralService.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-c-blackwell
