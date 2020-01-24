|
RED HOOK- Patricia (Pat) Carter Brammer, 90, a long time member and advocate for her cherished family and community of Red Hook, N.Y., slipped quietly from her loved ones into her new role as heavenly protector and guide on Jan. 5,2020. She was born on Dec. 4, 1929 in East Orange, N.J. to the late Joseph Hankinson Carter and Minerva (Pittenger) Carter. She grew up in the Yardley, Pa., area, attending George School, a private Quaker collegepreparatory school where students participated in community service. Pat obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Wells College and a Master’s Degree in Library Science from SUNY Albany. Pat married Fred Camp Brammer, from Trenton, N.J., on Feb. 28th , 1952, from which point they started a wonderful journey of family, love, and friendship that spanned 68 years.Pat was very active in her church and community. Early in her volunteerism, she helped start the Migrant Day Care Center in Tivoli with Dorothy Day of the Catholic Workers Farm. She then went on to develop the Meals on Wheelsprogram based at the Red Hook United Methodist Church. She held many hats in that organization including fund raiser, cook, driver, and advocate. As the need presented itself, she spearheaded the formation of the Church Street Nursery School, which is still going strong after 45 years of operation. She developed, procured grant funding for and ran the Job Center in the Kingston Area Library. She was instrumental in the formation of the Ulster Literacy Program, which helped non-readers learn to read and write. Pat started the Red Hook UMC Food Pantry, organizing its funding, food donations, and volunteers. She did all this while raising a family of six children, with diverse lives of their own. She was also very active in the United Methodist Church, holding leadership positionswithin the UMW and PPR for many years. While Pat was lovingly dubbed a “Professional Volunteer” by her husband, Fred for her multitude of charitable endeavors, she also worked full time for many years as the Assistant Director at the Kingston Area Library. Outside of her “professional” life, Pat had other passions. She was very artistic, loving to paint and draw. She loved music; church choir as a soprano, sharing orchestra concerts with all her children, and singing around the campfire. Pat and Fred shared their mutual love for adventure and camping with their children, traveling throughout the United States and Canada. For much of their retirement years they owned a fifth-wheel camper that afforded them many more wonderful memories. They also traveled abroad through England, Italy, and Greece, with family and friends. Pat was also a voracious consumer and lover of books, and you could always trust her advice on what books to read! She dearly loved her animals, both at home and in the wild. Pat could not have achieved all of this without the support of her loving husband Fred C. Brammer, still residing at their home in Red Hook, N.Y. Pat and Fred had seven children. Billy, the eldest, died at age 3. Their surviving children, Nancy, Thomas, Karen, Linda, Bruce, and David, along with their significant others, deeply mourn the loss of her presence and love. Patricia is also survived by seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and three step-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Hank and his wife Tracy. Her three nieces and one nephew and their families also share our loss. Our family will forever be changed by her passing. We will evolve and grow, while always holding her dearly in our hearts. A Memorial and Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Feb. 15, 2020, 12 noon, at the United Methodist Church (4 Church Street, Red Hook, N.Y). The family asks that in lieu of flowers, gifts be sent to the Red Hook UMC Food Pantry or any Disaster Relief Fund that gives all donations to those in need. Most trusted and loved by Pat is the United Methodist Committee on Relief (https://www.umcmission.org/umcor). Please feel free to direct such gifts to any other similar denominationally-led effort of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes, 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-carter-brammer
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 26, 2020