KINGSTON- Patricia Gallo, 75, of O'Neil Street Kingston, died at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, after a brief illness.Born in Kingston on March 23,1944; she is a daughter of the late Samuel and Vonda (Stopczynski) DeGraff. Pat was employed as a nurses aid at The Kingston Hospital until she retired. She was formerly employed by Romain Handbag Manufacturing and Kingston Packaging. Pat enjoyed crochet, was an avid New York Mets fan, attending car shows and traveling with her sister-in-law Pat to Lake George for The Elvis Tribute Shows.Surviving are two sons, John P. Gallo,Jr., and his wife Kim, Leonard P. Gallo and his long-time companion Debbie Reed; siblings:Arthur, Paul, Sam, and Ted DeGraff and his wife Pat; grandchildren: Renee Gallo,Gabrielle Gallo, Olivia Gallo, Brittany Diehl, and Danielle Rosborough; and great-grandchildren, Isabella, Ryan, and Arabella. Many nieces and nephews also survive.Her husband, John P. Gallo, Sr., died in 2002. Her sister, Lillian Monaghan, and brother, Walter DeGraff, also predeceased her.Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V.Leahy Funeral Home,Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. A service will follow at 7p.m. Inurnment Hurley cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-gallow
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 13, 2019