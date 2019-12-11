|
KINGSTON- Patricia (Buckler) Glassman, 70, of Kingston died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital, With her niece Donna and best friend Barbara by her side.Born Dec. 18, 1948 in Washington, DC; a daughter of the late Joseph L. and Patricia (Bruno) Buckler.Her family relocated in 1959 to New York and grew up in Mount Vernon, before moving to Kingston at the age of 21. A hairdresser, she owned and operated her hair salon on O'Neil Street for many years. Patricia was a member of Post 150 American Legion where she formerly served as chaplain. Surviving is her niece, Donna Gizzi, her husband and three children; many nieces and nephews; her sister, Joyce DiDonato of Oldmar, Fla.; her many dear friends and her best friend for over 50 years, Barbara McDermott.Predeceased by her siblings, Joanne Buckler, Joseph Buckler, and Christopher Buckler.Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial visitation will be held Saturday evening at the funeral home from 4 to 7p.m. The Post 150 American Legion Auxiliary will conduct a ritual at 4:30 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-glassman
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 12, 2019