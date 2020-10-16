1/1
Patricia J. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGSTON- Patricia J. Smith, 69, born in Kingston, N.Y., passed away suddenly on Tuesday morning, Oct. 13, 2020. Known lovingly as Pat to her family and friends, she was best known as “Nanny”, a name she just couldn't wait to be called. As a child she grew up in Saugerties, and was a daughter of the late Octave and Mary Perry. She had several different employers over the years, but found her greatest love in being a stay at home mother to her children, and then as a stay at home Nanny to her grandchildren whom she cared for tirelessly.Pat loved to do crossword puzzles, read mystery novels, and watch the Golden Girls when the “babies” were at school. During the days, she could be found on the deck caring for her plants, spending time with her beloved friends or shopping for never-ending toys for her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed random casino trips with anyone who would go with her. Pat is survived by her children, Erica (Thaddeus) Grohoski, Melissa (Garret) Lown, and John Smith, III; a brother, Octave (Helen) Perry; grandchildren, Abby and Jax Lown; furry grand-dog Ellis; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and godchildren. In addition to her parents, Pat is predeceased by her husband of 40 years, John L. Smith; her sisters, Barbara Cole and Kathy Dixon; and brothers, Felix, Douglas and Robert Perry. Patricia will be reposing at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home 411 Albany Avenue, on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. The funeral procession will form at the funeral home on Monday at 9 a.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Coleman Church. Interment will follow at Wiltwyck cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Pat’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Ronald McDonald House, as she was a lifetime supporter of their causes. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-j-smith

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home
411 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-0631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved