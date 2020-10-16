KINGSTON- Patricia J. Smith, 69, born in Kingston, N.Y., passed away suddenly on Tuesday morning, Oct. 13, 2020. Known lovingly as Pat to her family and friends, she was best known as “Nanny”, a name she just couldn't wait to be called. As a child she grew up in Saugerties, and was a daughter of the late Octave and Mary Perry. She had several different employers over the years, but found her greatest love in being a stay at home mother to her children, and then as a stay at home Nanny to her grandchildren whom she cared for tirelessly.Pat loved to do crossword puzzles, read mystery novels, and watch the Golden Girls when the “babies” were at school. During the days, she could be found on the deck caring for her plants, spending time with her beloved friends or shopping for never-ending toys for her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed random casino trips with anyone who would go with her. Pat is survived by her children, Erica (Thaddeus) Grohoski, Melissa (Garret) Lown, and John Smith, III; a brother, Octave (Helen) Perry; grandchildren, Abby and Jax Lown; furry grand-dog Ellis; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and godchildren. In addition to her parents, Pat is predeceased by her husband of 40 years, John L. Smith; her sisters, Barbara Cole and Kathy Dixon; and brothers, Felix, Douglas and Robert Perry. Patricia will be reposing at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home 411 Albany Avenue, on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. The funeral procession will form at the funeral home on Monday at 9 a.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Coleman Church. Interment will follow at Wiltwyck cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Pat’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Ronald McDonald House, as she was a lifetime supporter of their causes. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-j-smith