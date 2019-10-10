|
|
STONE RIDGE- Patricia L. Kelly, 78, of Stone Ridge died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Golden Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center in Kingston.She was born in N.Y.C. April 4, 1941; a daughter of the late Joseph and Grace Dyer Nicosia. Patricia was a longtime Stone Ridge resident and owned her own beauty shop from 1965 until 2016. She attended Kings Park High School in Kings Park, N.Y. She graduated from UCCC with a degree in Art and graduated SUNY New Paltz with Bachelors Degree in Fine Arts. She loved to paint, draw, and sculpture. She enjoyed to make and tend to her gardens and fish pond. Patricia had many and varied interests in her life and she passed on to many what she had learned in her lifetime.She is survived by her husband of 59 years, James E. Kelly; a son, James Kelly of Accord; a daughter, Barbara Merritt (Ken) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; her siblings, Elizabeth Higgans (Mickey) of N.C., Martha Lee (Douglas), Michael Nicosia (Marcella), and Valerie Nicosia, all of Long Island. Also survived by grandchildren, Edward Kelly, James Kelly, Harrison Sigel Kelly, Alyssa Ward (Chis), Frank, Ryan and Kaitlen Merritt.A son, Francis Kelly; two sisters, Gloria Nicosia and Janet Condello; and three brothers, Thomas, James, and John Nicosia, all died previously.Her family would like to thank the staff of Golden Hill Health Care for taking such excellent care of Patricia during her illness.Her funeral will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, from the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Church, Rosendale. Rev. Edmund Burke will officiate. Interment will follow at the High Falls Cemetery.In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to Alzheimer's Foundation or to Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.orgVisitation for family and friends will be on Monday 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Rosendale. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-l-kelly
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 13, 2019