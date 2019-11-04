|
|
SAUGERTIES- Patricia M. Solitto, 90, of Old Powder Mill Road died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Home surrounded by her family. Born Nov. 16, 1928 in Pittsburgh; she was the daughter of the late Peter and Cassandra Spell. A Saugerties area resident for many years she was very active in the community. Pat was a 47 year member and president for over 30 years of the Centerville Fire Co. Ladies Auxillary and a member and past president of the Saugerties Elks Lodge Ladies Auxillary. She enjoyed camping and cooking and would always have a pot of pasta on the stove for friends and family when they dropped by. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Survivors include her husband, Thomas “Sonny” Solitto with whom she recently celebrated their 67th Wedding Anniversary; three daughters: Patricia (Steve) Horowitz of Leeds, Donna (Gernot) Rossner of Poughkeepsie and Kim Solitto of Saugerties; a son, Steven Solitto of Georgia; a brother, Salvatore Spell Devito; a sister, Diane Cattiafi; and eight grandchildren. One great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by a grandson, Matthew, and her siblings: Rosie DiLauro, Rita Hoyt, Theresa Campbell, Dolores Bates, Joanie Serpenti, and Paul DeVito.Her Funeral Procession will form 9:15a.m. Thursday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties thence to St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Friends will be received Wednesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9p.m. Interment will follow in the Blue Mt. Cemetery. Expressions of condolence may be shared with Pat’s family on her tribute wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-m-solitto
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 5, 2019