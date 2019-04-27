Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Mary Taylor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Mary Taylor Obituary
Patricia Mary Taylor KINGSTON- Patricia Mary Taylor of Andrew Street, Kingston, N.Y., died at her home with her family at her side in the care of Hospice on Friday, April 26, 2019. Born in Kingston, Jan. 10, 1951; she is a daughter of the late Edward J. and Margaret “June” Crandall Noonan. Pat was employed for many years as a retail manager for K Mart in Kingston. She is survived by her husband, Aaron Taylor, Jr.; one son, Patrick Taylor and his companion Mercedes Torres; and three grandsons, Patrick Taylor, Carlos Taylor, and Dominick Taylor. Nieces and nephews also survive. Two brothers, John and Dennis Noonan, predeceased her. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com In accordance with Pat’s wishes, there will be no services.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now