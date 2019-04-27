|
Patricia Mary Taylor KINGSTON- Patricia Mary Taylor of Andrew Street, Kingston, N.Y., died at her home with her family at her side in the care of Hospice on Friday, April 26, 2019. Born in Kingston, Jan. 10, 1951; she is a daughter of the late Edward J. and Margaret “June” Crandall Noonan. Pat was employed for many years as a retail manager for K Mart in Kingston. She is survived by her husband, Aaron Taylor, Jr.; one son, Patrick Taylor and his companion Mercedes Torres; and three grandsons, Patrick Taylor, Carlos Taylor, and Dominick Taylor. Nieces and nephews also survive. Two brothers, John and Dennis Noonan, predeceased her. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com In accordance with Pat’s wishes, there will be no services.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 28, 2019