KANSAS CITY, MO.- Patricia Maxwell, 80, of Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at her son’s home in North Carolina. Born in Kingston, N.Y., Patricia was the daughter of the late Louis and Anna Amato Cardinale. A gifted singer from a very early age, she sang and performed Jazz music all of her life and recorded two CDs of some of her avorite songs with some of the best musicians around. Her first CD, “I Thought About You,” fulfilled a lifelong dream. Her second CD, “That’s What Friends Are For” was a collaboration that she organized with musicians across Kansas City in support of breast cancer research. Patricia loved all animals, but deeply adored her three Bichon Frises Muffin, Dindi, and lastly, Bella. She loved cooking, decorating, entertaining, and spending quality time with family and friends. But most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren, who were core to everything she did in life and everything that she leaves behind. Patricia is survived by her son John Kenyon Gerken, III, and his wife Brenda of Apex, N.C.; her daughter, Holly Ann Levine and her husband Harry of Merrimack, N.H.; a sister, Linda Keiser and her husband Jeffrey of Boca Raton, Fla.; a brother, Frank Cardinale and his wife Anne of Kingston; five grandchildren, John, Holly, William, Adam, and Ryan; and many nieces and nephews. Patricia is preceded in death by William Stephen Maxwell, her husband of 37 years. Patricia will be reposing at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m., and from 7 to 9 p.m. The funeral procession will form on Oct. 14, 2020, from the funeral home at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 242 Wall St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Interment will follow in Montrepose Cemetery. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Patricia’s family with the arrangements.The family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society
