|
|
ESOPUS- Patricia Muth Kinstrey, 78, of Main Street, Esopus, found eternal peace on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at home surrounded by her devoted husband and children.She was born Jan. 31, 1941 in Bayside, L.I., the daughter of the late Stephen Muth and Ruth Seyler. She was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1990. She wore her illness with dignity, stoicism, and humor. Before moving to Esopus in 1969, she had resided in Rosendale, N.Y. She graduated from Kingston High School, received a BS in nursing from SUNY Plattsburgh, and later completed her Master's Degree in Education at Russell Sage College. She worked briefly at Kingston Hospital as an RN and then as a school nurse for 3 years at Port Ewen Elementary School (now Robert Graves School) before deciding that her calling was education. She became a teacher, teaching 7th grade health, at Myron J. Michael Middle School in the Kingston district for 15 years. She advanced her career to school administration and was summer school principal for a short time before becoming Dean of Students and eventually Assistant Principal in the Catskill School District. She was an excellent cook and baker. One of her fondest achievements was being one of 100 finalists in the National Pillsbury Bake - off for an original recipe in 1978. She received an all - expense paid trip to New Orleans, LA., to perform the cook-off on national TV. She was featured in the Life section of the Daily Freeman with a full page interview on Jan. 10, 1978. She enjoyed many family times with her brothers, sister, and their families at her father's pool in High Falls. She loved long walks with her husband at Mohonk. She spent weekends boating on the Hudson river in their cabin cruiser. She watched Mackenna's Gold a zillion times. She was a restless, determined soul with a thirst for knowledge and a great sense of humor. She was an avid reader and even enjoyed reading the dictionary. She was a writer and sold an article for a small royalty. She was working on a novel before MS robbed her of her cognitive ability. She held a patent for an eye glass holder. She gave much to many charities.Pat is survived at home by her very loving and dedicated husband of 57 years, Larry Kinstrey, who took care of her to the utmost. Theirs is the truest of love stories. They were wed on July 7, 1962 at St. Peter's Church in Rosendale.She leaves behind a son, Michael (Terry) Kinstrey of Ballston Spa, N.Y.; a daughter, Holly (Wayne) Swart of Clermont, N.Y.; four grandchildren: Tom Kinstrey of Ballston Spa, Kristen Kinstrey of Manhatten, N.Y., Nikki and Jason Swart of Clarmont, N.Y.; siblings, Stephen (Gloria) Muth of Glen Head, N.Y., Ronnie (Veronica) Wade of Connelly, N.Y., Richard (Karen) Muth of Tuscon, Ariz., and Peter (Sue) Taylor of Woodstock, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her younger sister, Jeanne Modert; step mother, Ruth Muth; and step father, Douglas Taylor. She was a member of the Esopus United Methodist Church. We want to thank her loving and devoted health care team at Hospice who gave Pat's life love and laughter and brought her comfort.....Kaitlyn, Danielle, Jill, social worker Lisa, Sister Maria and the many musicians who brought her comfort. God bless you all.Her funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Rev. John Senkewich will officiate. Interment will follow at Rosendale Plains Cemetery, Tillson. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation or to the Esopus United Methodist Church. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-muth-kinstrey
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 14, 2019