LAKE KATRINE-Patricia (Patty) Tegeler, 59, of Lake Katrine, daughter of the late Cyril and Rosemary Tegeler, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4th. Patricia resided for 30 years at the ARC Apartments in Saugerties and lived at the ARC Palmer House for the last two years. She enjoyed her many jobs over the years, specially at McDonalds in Saugerties. Patty was quite athletic at a younger age and was very proud of all her Special Olympics
medals. She loved the Yankees and anything Disney, especially Minnie and Mickey. She took many trips to Disney World, where she would visit her brother Ron and sister-in-law Cathy. Patty had a love of life that was infectious. Her joyous smile, twinkling eyes and silly giggles brought joy to all who knew her. Patty is also predeceased by her loving brother, Tom Tegeler. She is survived by her brothers John Tegeler and his wife, Regina of Martinsville, N.J., Donald Tegeler of Kingston, N.Y., Ronald Tegeler and his wife Cathy of Windermere, Fla., and sisters Susan Johnston and her husband Harold of Chandler, Ariz. and Cathy Lindhorst and her husband, Robert of Saugerties, N.Y., and sisters-in-law Mary Tegeler of Cottekill, N.Y., and Kim Tegeler of Kingston, N.Y. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The family would like to thank all the dedicated and loving ARC staff who cared for Patty over the many years. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The Arc Mid-Hudson Foundation 471 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. 12401. (https://arcmhfoundation.org/donate-now/
) The Funeral Service and interment will be held privately. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Patricia with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Patricia by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-patty-tegeler