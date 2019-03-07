|
|
Patrick William Greco KERHONKSON- Patrick William Greco (61), of Kerhonkson, N.Y., passed away of cardiac arrest after a short battle with cancer on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Patrick was born on Dec. 17, 1957 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to Shirley Annette Ellis Greco and Phil Greco. He was the second of four children. Elaine Greco, Timothy Greco, Mickey Greco. Patrick was an honorably discharged member of the U.S. Army and proud Veteran having served overseas from 1984 until 1988 stationed in Germany. Patrick was a well-respected Customer Service Adviser for Jiffy Lube in Kingston where he was affectionately named “Dusty”. He enjoyed working on cars, watching NCIS and reading (especially Stephen King novels). Most of all Patrick loved his family and was anxiously awaiting the arrival of his first grandchild. In addition to his parents, Patrick was predeceased by his brothers, Timothy and Mickey Greco. He is survived by his children, Michael Kirkpatrick, Kelly Greco, and Philip Greco; his older sister, Elaine Greco; and several nieces and nephews. The memorial and visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd Street, Kerhonkson, N.Y. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at 11:30 a.m. Followed by a military funeral honors ceremony. Burial will take place in Fantinekill Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the guidance of Humis ton Funeral Home. To send a personal condolence to Patrick’s family please visit www.humis tonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 8, 2019