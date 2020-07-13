1/1
SAN LEANDRO, CALIF.- Paul C. Donahue, Jr., (68) San Leandro, Calif. Paul passed away at his home on June 29, 2020 following a year-long battle with cancer. Paul was born on Jan. 22, 1952 in Newburgh, N.Y. He was the son of Paul C. and Rita (Murphy) Donahue. Paul was the eldest of eight children in a proud Irish Catholic family. He was a role model and caretaker of his younger siblings at their home in New Paltz, N.Y. At New Paltz High School, he was a scholar athlete and a student leader. He played football and served as class president for two years. He was highly respected by faculty and students. Growing up, Paul was a voracious reader of politics, history, westerns, mysteries, and baseball. He also coached his brothers little league teams. Paul graduated from Villanova University and Fordham University School of Law. He practiced law in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. In 1983, Paul joined his cousin and best friend in California. He worked in title law throughout Alameda County where he settled down to raise a family. Paul was devoted to being a hard worker and provider. He was a Vice-President Underwriter of Title Insurance at First American Title Company for 25 years. Though Paul was a quiet man, he was known to be kind, noble, and intelligent. He was always willing to ‘lend a mind’ and offered great insight when he spoke. Paul will be remembered for his kind heart, love of family, strong work ethic, and his astute mind that was always ready for debate. He enjoyed bonding with his children over sports and sitting in the yard with his radio and a good book. Paul is survived by his mother, Rita Donahue; his wife, Mitzi; his children, Tony, Jenny, Mariana, and Christopher; and his granddaughter, Isabella. He is also survived by his siblings, Marie Anderson, Joan (Ralph) Scandariato, Pat (Mike) DiMattia, Ann Donahue, Phil (Debra) Donahue, Liz (Steve) Rosner, and Tom (Megan) Donahue. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews also survive. In addition to his grandparents and aunts and uncles, he was predeceased by his father, Paul Donahue; cousins, Peter Donahue and Nancy Murphy Verville; and a niece, Murphy Rosner. A memorial service will be held at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward, Calif., on July 17, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. An interment service will take place in Gardner, N.Y., at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-c-donahue-jr

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
