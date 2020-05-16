Paul C. Herrling
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TILLSON- Paul C. Herrling, 81, formerly of Tillson, N.Y., passed away on May 5, 2020 at Tenbrouck Commons, in Lake Katrine, N.Y. Paul was born in New Paltz, N.Y., to Paul E. and Freida Herrling on December 10, 1938. He was a 1957 graduate of New Paltz High School. He went on to serve in then U.S. Air Force as an air traffic controller until his discharge in 1961. He then went on to work for the United States Postal Service for 38 years. He was an avid train buff and model train collector. Paul is survived by his two sons, Paul Herrling and his wife Michele of Hurley, Scott Herrling and his wife Kathy of Tillson and his daughter Donna Ingrassia and her husband Michael of Clearwater, Fla. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Gabrielle Herrling and Paul Michael Herrling, Alexander Herrling and Nicole Herrling. A private graveside service and burial was held at Rosendale Plains Cemetery. All arrangements were handled by George J. Moylan Funeral Home in Rosendale. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Ten Broeck Commons for his care over the last several years. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George J. Moylan Funeral Home - Rosendale
2053 Rte 32
Rosendale, NY 12472
(845) 658-3139
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved