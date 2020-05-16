TILLSON- Paul C. Herrling, 81, formerly of Tillson, N.Y., passed away on May 5, 2020 at Tenbrouck Commons, in Lake Katrine, N.Y. Paul was born in New Paltz, N.Y., to Paul E. and Freida Herrling on December 10, 1938. He was a 1957 graduate of New Paltz High School. He went on to serve in then U.S. Air Force as an air traffic controller until his discharge in 1961. He then went on to work for the United States Postal Service for 38 years. He was an avid train buff and model train collector. Paul is survived by his two sons, Paul Herrling and his wife Michele of Hurley, Scott Herrling and his wife Kathy of Tillson and his daughter Donna Ingrassia and her husband Michael of Clearwater, Fla. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Gabrielle Herrling and Paul Michael Herrling, Alexander Herrling and Nicole Herrling. A private graveside service and burial was held at Rosendale Plains Cemetery. All arrangements were handled by George J. Moylan Funeral Home in Rosendale. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Ten Broeck Commons for his care over the last several years. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 16 to May 17, 2020.