Frederick Funeral Home
192-15 NORTHERN BOULEVARD
Flushing, NY 11358
(718) 357-6100
Paul Wang
Wake
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
192-15 NORTHERN BOULEVARD
Flushing, NY 11358
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Wiltwyck Cemetary
Paul. C. Wang KINGSTON- Paul. C. Wang, the former owner of the Golden Duck and Golden Ginza restaurants in Kingston, N.Y., died peacefully on Feb. 23, 2019. He opened the Golden Duck restaurant by the Rondout in 1986, which became an instant sensation and a popular place for authentic Chinese food for 20 years. Those who knew him would remember the many celebratory holiday feasts that he hosted for his cherished customers and friends. He later opened the Golden Ginza in 1991 and introduced Japanese food to the region. He retired from both restaurants in 2006. A man with an incredible spirit, Paul charted his own course in life with courage and determination. He is survived by his wife, three adult children, and seven grandchildren. The wake service will be on Friday, March 1, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m., at Frederick Funeral Home, 192-15 Northern Blvd., Flushing, N.Y., and burial service will be in Kingston, N.Y., on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11 a.m., at the chapel of Wiltwyck Cemetary by West O’Reilly Street.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 27, 2019
