KINGSTON- Paul Douglas Worthington was licensed to the preaching ministry on April 23, 1993, while under the Pastoral leadership of the late Donna Lyn Smith-Taylor at the New Progressive Baptist Church, Kingston, N.Y. In 2005, under the tutelage, guidance and instruction of his current pastor, The Rev. Dr. G. Modele Clarke, he was ordained. While in New Progressive, he served as the Director of Evangelism and Outreach ministries and taught New Disciples Orientation. Paul was baptized in 1971 in New Progressive Baptist Church. He was one of the co-founders of New Progressive’s outreach ministry Save Them Now, a re-entry program for incarcerated adult men and was a prior member of the A-TEAM, a mentoring program for incarcerated teens. He helped co-found the organization, “HUB” Holy United Body which consisted of area pastors and sister churches. This organization was the liaison between community and city officials under the former Mayors of Kingston, T.R. Gallo and James Sottile. Rev. Worthington was afforded the opportunity to travel to Uganda, Africa and teach pastors and leaders the tools of street evangelism. Some of his evangelism efforts included jail ministry, Division of Youth ministry, soup kitchens and organizing street/tent revivals. In 1996, he united with his best friend and love of his life Rita and shared a blended family of eight with the love and support of family. Paul was a loving father and grandfather and enjoyed cooking, fishing, and spending time with family. He would often have dinner waiting for his wife when she came home from work. Sept. 14, 2020 would have been he and Rita’s 25th wedding anniversary. From 1997-2003 he was employed as the Housing Counselor for the Strand Community Organization to Rehabilitate the Environment (S.C.O.R.E.) While at S.C.O.R.E, he directed the RESTORE Program and obtained emergency repairs for seniors’ citizens, including new roofs, furnaces and handicap accessible ramps. From there, he went on to work for the Kingston City School District until health issues forced him into early retirement. In 2013, Paul was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy. As a result of this condition, he underwent numerous medical treatments and multiple stays in the hospital. Finally, in 2015 he successfully underwent a heart transplant and enjoyed the remaining years given to him as a result of his transplant. On Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of 62 his journey ended peacefully at Westchester Medical Center with his wife by his side, leaving unforgettable memories and a legacy of endless faith and undying love for his family. Paul will be deeply missed by his family and the Kingston community at large. However, we rejoice in the knowledge that he is resting easy because he indeed “Chose Life.” Those remaining to cherish his life are his loving wife, Rita; his children, Antoine Worthington of Pittsburgh, Pa.; Jarel Worthington (Elisa) of Syracuse, N.Y.; Felicia Worthington and Selina Streater, both of Kingston, N.Y.; Alissa Miller (Melvin) of New Castle, Del., Christina Blue and DaVonne Dunlap of Kingston, N.Y.; his brothers, Kirk Mosely (Karen) of Texas, and Robert Medley (Sue); sisters, DeVeda Worthington and Cathryn Timbrouck (Russell) all of Kingston, N.Y.; adopted sisters, Josephine Mars Streater, of Atlanta, Ga., and Ivy Riley Thomas of Florida; 11 grandchildren; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Ida Marie Worthington and Joseph Worthington; his sister, Terri Medley; brother, Romaine Medley; and his daughter, Janeesa Lynn. A virtual Memorial Service will be held live streamed from the New Progressive Baptist Church Facebook Page on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-douglas-worthington
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 6 to May 7, 2020.