KINGSTON- Paul E. White, 74, of Kingston died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at home. Surviving are his wife, Joyce C. (Solada) White; his children, Paul M. White and Kristin S. Carlson.Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue.www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Wiltwyck Cemetery. Full obituary will be published when complete. http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-e-white
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 22, 2020
