RED HOOK- Born on April 16, 1936 in Lynn, Mass., Paul Grenon, Sr., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at the Renaissance Nursing Center in Hyde Park, N.Y. He was a caring father, loving husband, and a diehard Red Sox/Bruins fan. Paul started his career serving in the U.S. Marine corps. He later graduated from Holy Cross University focused on special education. He was most proud of his teaching job at the Astor Home in Rhinebeck, N.Y., where he met his future wife Joyce Grenon. Later they settled in Red Hook, N.Y., and had one son, Paul Jr. (PJ). By his request, there will be no Funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes, 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com
