Paul Henry Pitt ULSTER PARK- Paul Henry Pitt, 64, of Broadway, Ulster Park, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, the result of a tragic motor vehicle accident in Pawling, N.Y. He was born in Suffern, N.Y., on March 30, 1955; a son of the late Richard N. and Joan E. (Kunze) Pitt. Paul was employed as a cook for The Capri Restaurant and Mount St. Alphonsus, and then as an electrician for various locations including Tuderoff Brothers, Micronetics, Shop Rite for 20 years, and Mohonk Mountain House before retiring He was a life member and past chief of the Port Ewen Fire Dept. and one of the founding members of the Town of Esopus Volunteer Ambulance Squad (TEVAS). Paul was also a member of both the The Lake Katrine Rod & Gun Club and The Wittenberg Sportsmens Club. He enjoyed playing softball with his Port Ewen Fire Dept. softball team. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Elizabeth “Liz” (Stowell) Pitt; two daughters, Jennifer (Daniel) Keller of Findlay, Ohio, Jamie (Brandon) Lakin of Ulster Park; and sisters, Cindy Burgher of Connelly, Beverly Pitt of Kingston, Georgia Marie (Allen) Cross of Lexington, N.Y.; and five granddaughters, Kaylee, Sara, Ava, Mackenzie, and Bella. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by one brother, Richard Pitt. Paul’s family will receive friends at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service conducted by Rev. Dr. David M. Brechter, Port Ewen Fire Dept. Chaplain, at 6:30 p.m. The procession will form 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 from the funeral home, thence to Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Port Ewen, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., Rev. John T. Kearney will officiate. Cremation at Wiltwyck Crematory and inurnment will be private at a later date. In lieu of fresh flowers, the family suggests indoor plants for loved ones to take home and nurture, or a contribution in Paul’s memory to: Port Ewen Fire Dept., TEVAS or Kidney Foundation. Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Paul’s Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 3, 2019