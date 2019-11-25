|
|
KINGSTON- Paul Hyatt, 51, of Kingston passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, after struggling with multiple myeloma. He died in the way he had envisioned for himself - peacefully in his home surrounded by those who loved him.He is survived by a daughter, Anique; son-in-law, Christopher; and a raucous collection of friends and former lovers that he counted as family. Paul loved a bargain and hated mayonnaise, unskilled drivers, and poor customer service. In accordance with his wishes, the family would like to make mention of his flatulence and surly demeanor - both of which are legendary.Paul’s life will be honored with a private ceremonial bonfire in the Spring. He will be deeply and profoundly missed. http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-hyatt
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 29, 2019