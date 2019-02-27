|
Paul J. Fusaro WEST HURLEY- Paul J. Fusaro, 87, of West Hurley, died Feb. 16, 2019. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving over 22 years including during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was born in Yonkers, N.Y., on Jan. 28, 1932, the son of the late Mary and Joseph Fusaro. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Marylou Fusaro; two daughters, Kim Fusaro (Thomas) of West Hurley, and Krista Wrixon (William) of Kingston; two grandchildren, Dylan Wrixon (Arianna) and Kira Wrixon; two great-grandsons, Bowen and Cyrus; two sisters, Theresa Cade, Dunnellon, Florida and Barbara Pecnik(Frank), Hialeah, Fla.; and nieces and nephews. Identical twin brother, Pat, and brother, Richard, died previously. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to a Veterans’ . A private military burial will beheld in the spring at Tongore Cemetery, Olivebridge.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 28, 2019