KINGSTON- Paul J. Pavletic, 77, of Albany Ave. died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the Ferncliff Nursing Home.Born June 16, 1942 in Rockaway Beach, N.Y.; he was the son of the late John and Frances Karkut Pavletic. A Veteran of the U.S. Air Force he served during the Vietam War. Paul was a retired employee of the Red Hook School Districe where he served in the maintenance department. He was a member of the Post #186.His Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Sunday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Where friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Interment will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Saugerties at a later date. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Paul’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-j-pavletic
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 20, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -