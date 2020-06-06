Paul (Joe) Laughlin
1937 - 2020
KINGSTON-Paul (Joe) Laughlin, of Kingston, age 82, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Janet (Peretich) Laughlin for 59 years, and together they raised three children. Devoted father of son BG (Ret) Paul Laughlin and wife Judi of Braintree, Mass.; son John and wife Melissa of Levittown, N.Y.; daughter Maureen Fuoco and husband Mike of Kingston, N.Y. Proud Pap of Nicole Fuoco, Michael Fuoco, John (JJ) Laughlin and Sean Laughlin. Loving brother of Mary and her husband Val Colaluca and the late Edward J. Stein. Loving brother-in-law of Margaret Jean Dodson. Joe is survived by many dear cousins, nieces, and nephews. Born in McKees Rocks, Pa. to the late Paul Laughlin and Alice Laughlin Stein on Sept. 9,1937; Joe grew up in McKees Rocks, Pa. graduating St. Francis de Sales High in 1955. He briefly attended the University of Pittsburgh before serving a four-year enlistment in Alaska with the U.S. Air Force. He then worked for Burroughs in Pittsburgh before moving to Hurley and finally Kingston, N.Y. while working for IBM. Joe was defined by family, friends, and faith. Along with being a devoted husband, he was a loving, values-based father, grandfather, brother, father-in-law, brother-in-law who throughout his life put his family first. Joe also thoroughly enjoyed his long and deep friendships with numerous people from N.Y., Pa., and Colo. With those friends, he enjoyed a myriad of trips within the U.S. as well as the local “Philosopher’s Club” get togethers. A voracious reader, Joe was always filling his mind with useful, and useless, information. Additionally, Joe loved sports and developed a passion for golf which he played until his death, and endured watching his beloved NY Jets. Joe was also a longtime supporter and commentator at St. Joseph’s Church in Kingston; and was a proud member of the Ulster County Ancient Order of the Hibernian’s. A true patriot, Joe possessed a keen intellect, a witty sense of humor and was quick to share a good laugh with others. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project. Private funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-joe-laughlin

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
