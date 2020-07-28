SAUGERTIES- Paul M. Brazier, 85, of Burt Street died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Home after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s. Born March 10, 1935 in Wells, N.Y., he was the son of the late Thomas J. and Marcella A. (Breen) Brazier. He Graduated Whitehall High School in 1953 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served on the USS Coral Sea from 1953 to 1957. Upon his discharge, he met Joyce S. Griffin who became his wife on Sept. 5, 1958. He enrolled in The Castleton State Teachers College and graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science. In 1981 he received his Master of Science in Education from SUNY New Paltz. Paul worked his entire career for the Saugerties Central School District from 1962 to 1991. He taught History, was a Dean of Students and the Sr. High School Vice-Principal. Always dedicating himself to public service, he was a member of the Saugerties Democratic Party and was elected as an Ulster County Legislator, representing Saugerties, in 1965. At that time, he was one of only four Democrats to be elected, in Saugerties, in 32 years. He received a Western Union Telegram from Robert F. Kennedy congratulating him on this victory. Paul was a member of The Saugerties High School Teachers Association and the NYSUT, the Saugerties Lions Club, the Saugerties Knights of Columbus where he was a 4th Degree Knight, the Glasco Fire Department and the Saugerties American Legion. He also served as The Town of Saugerties Police Commissioner. Upon his retirement, he was certified and became the Assessor for the Town of Saugerties serving 10 years. He was a loyal Met’s and Jet’s fan. An avid golfer, he spent every Thursday and Sunday on the course. He was a member of The Rip Van Winkle Country Club, where he was a former club champion and achieved every golfers dream by making a hole-in-one on Sunday, April 27, 1980. He was dedicated to his faith and a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Glasco, N.Y. Survivors include his wife, the former Joyce S. Griffin; a son, Paul M. Brazier of Kingston; two daughters: Mary E. Brazier of Saugerties and Jennifer A. (Christopher) McDonald of Schuylerville; son-in-law: Brian G. Bucher of Colonie; five grandsons: Matthew A. McLaren, Adam B. McLaren, Nicholas G. Bucher, Jake G. McDonald, and Christopher J. McDonald; and sister-in-Law, Joann Brazier, Mechanicsville, Va. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by his two beloved daughters: Karen M. Brazier who passed in 1989 and Melissa A. Bucher who passed in 2019. He is predeceased by his siblings: Kathleen (Edward) Keely, Nancy (Anthony) Eole, Eugene, Thomas, and John Brazier. Funeral services will be held privately on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow, with military honors, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Saugerties. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette St., Saugerties. Those wishing to remember Paul in a special way may send contributions, in his memory, to The People’s Place, 773 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Peoplesplaceuc.org
