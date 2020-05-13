KINGSTON- It is with profound sadness that the family of Paul Sepesy announces his passing on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 81 years. Paul was born and raised in Kingston, N.Y., by parents John and Sophie, both of whom are deceased. He was one of seven siblings, John, William, Steve, and Patsy who are deceased and survived by Geraldine Glennon and Mary Pugliese. This is where he met the love of his life, Joan (Perry), with whom he was married just a few weeks shy of 57 years. Their love brought forth John (Allison) and Marisa (Tim) and his three grandchildren whom he adored, Christopher, Peter (deceased), and Matthew. Paul attended Marist Collegereceiving an Associates Degree. Heenlisted in the Army National Guardand had a long and illustrious career with IBM. He enjoyed reading, spending time with his family, going to races with his son and playing/watching baseball and hockey with his grandchildren. Paul was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a true Catholic Christian gentleman. A public celebration of Paul’s life was held at Heritage Funeral Home Weddington. A Burial was celebrated privately. Paul was known for many things, his love for life, reading,all food (especially caramel), sports (especially baseball), and mostly for his love of God and family. He was a man you could rely on and loved to spend time with.He will be forever loved and remembered by his family and all the lives he has touched. Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make a charitable donation to a charity of your choice in memory of Paul Sepesy. Thank you. http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-sepesy
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 13 to May 14, 2020.