Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Downes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul V. Downes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul V. Downes Obituary
Paul V. Downes CATSKILL- Paul V. Downes, 50, of Rte 23A, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Bennington, Vt., to the late Carroll Vincent and Loretta Pickstone Downes. He worked as a health care provider for many years. Paul enjoyed art especially drawing his personalized tattoos. Survivors include his wife, Tommy Pendell; children, Paul Benjamin of Haines Falls, Alysha Downes of Palenville, Brandon Edwards of Kerhonkson, and Jazzmon Downes of Catskill; brother, Brad Downes; sisters, Lynn Sickler, Donna Barber and Debbie Natusch; ten grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife, Amy Lynn Downes, and son, Gregory John Markel. His Funeral Arrangements will be under the supervision of Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., Saugerties, N.Y. Friends may offer condolences on his Memorial Page at SeamonWilseyFu neralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now