|
|
Paul V. Downes CATSKILL- Paul V. Downes, 50, of Rte 23A, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Bennington, Vt., to the late Carroll Vincent and Loretta Pickstone Downes. He worked as a health care provider for many years. Paul enjoyed art especially drawing his personalized tattoos. Survivors include his wife, Tommy Pendell; children, Paul Benjamin of Haines Falls, Alysha Downes of Palenville, Brandon Edwards of Kerhonkson, and Jazzmon Downes of Catskill; brother, Brad Downes; sisters, Lynn Sickler, Donna Barber and Debbie Natusch; ten grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife, Amy Lynn Downes, and son, Gregory John Markel. His Funeral Arrangements will be under the supervision of Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., Saugerties, N.Y. Friends may offer condolences on his Memorial Page at SeamonWilseyFu neralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 25, 2019