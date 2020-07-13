LAKE KATRINE- Paul Vincent Carcaramo, 57, of Lake Katrine, N.Y., formerly of Sawkill, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He was born on Nov. 1, 1962 in Canastota, N.Y., son of the late Joseph A. Carcaramo, Sr. and Preziosa P. (Bavo) Carcaramo.He worked in the HVAC and Construction fields for many years. He loved spending time in the outdoors, especially riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was an avid marksman, enjoyed boating, ATV's, dirt bikes, and classic cars. Paul was a master mechanic who embodied a wealth of knowledge in his trades and of life in general. He was a mentor to many, and a man of great perseverance. Above all, spending time with his family, friends, and his pets, meant everything to him. Everyone knew Paul as a very loving, kind, and generous soul. Paul is survived by his soul mate, Margie Stickles; his children, Paulie Carcaramo and his wife Bianca, Vincent Carcaramo and his wife Kymberli, Anthony Carcaramo, Julia Velasco, Venessa LeGrand, and Alexis LeGrand; his granddaughters, Sarina Carcaramo, Antonella Green, and Caterina Carcaramo; his siblings, Joseph A. Carcaramo, Jr., Leonard Carcaramo, Sr., and his wife Gioia, and Wanda Carcaramo; as well as his nieces and nephew, Jacqueline Carcaramo, Emily Carcaramo, and Leonard Carcaramo, Jr. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. According to Paul’s wishes, services will be held privately. For those who wish, contributions in Paul’s memory may be made to the Family of Woodstock at https://www.familyofwoodstockinc.org/
