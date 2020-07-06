GLEN MILLS, PA.- Paul W. Karpowich, Sr., age 96, former resident of Milan, N.Y., passed on June 22, 2020. Born and raised in New York, N.Y., he resided for the past 11 years in the Maris Grove community, Glen Mills, Pa. A retired Police Officer, Paul was with the NYPD for 20 years and served in the Army during World War II. In addition to his parents, Stephen and Stephanida Nomeiko Karpowich, Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Frieda Emrich Karpowich who passed in 2011; son, Peter Karpowich; and three siblings. He is survived by six children, Joan (Greg) Gauthier, Stephen Karpowich, Paul (Linda) Karpowich, Andrew (Diane) Karpowich, Mary Ellen (William) Kardosh and Carol Beeman; 16 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral services will remain private. Donations in his memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association
