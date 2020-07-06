1/1
Paul W. Karpowich Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLEN MILLS, PA.- Paul W. Karpowich, Sr., age 96, former resident of Milan, N.Y., passed on June 22, 2020. Born and raised in New York, N.Y., he resided for the past 11 years in the Maris Grove community, Glen Mills, Pa. A retired Police Officer, Paul was with the NYPD for 20 years and served in the Army during World War II. In addition to his parents, Stephen and Stephanida Nomeiko Karpowich, Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Frieda Emrich Karpowich who passed in 2011; son, Peter Karpowich; and three siblings. He is survived by six children, Joan (Greg) Gauthier, Stephen Karpowich, Paul (Linda) Karpowich, Andrew (Diane) Karpowich, Mary Ellen (William) Kardosh and Carol Beeman; 16 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral services will remain private. Donations in his memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org). Online condolences may be made by visiting (www.paganofuneralhome.com). http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-w-karpowich-sr

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved