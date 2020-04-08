|
|
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.- In loving memory of Paula Jean (Bunten) Slater who passed away on April the 9th of 2019 at Embrace Hospice Care Center in Myrtle Beach after a long illness. Paula was born on Feb. 6, 1954 in Kingston, N.Y. She was the daughter of the late Mary DeCicco Bunten and Frank Bunten of Ulster Park. Paula was a graduate of Kingston High School. After graduation Paula made a career for herself in the healthcare industry taking care of the elderly. After graduation Paula was employed by the Ulster County Infirmary for 20 years before moving to Florida with her family where she spent another 20 years at the Ridge Terrace Health Care Center in Boynton Beach. After retiring Paula and her family moved to Myrtle Beach, S.C. Everyone who met Paula fell in love with her especially her residents and their families. Paulas mother Mary DeCicco Bunten and her father Frank Bunten along with her sister Mary Regina Dean of Saugerties passed away previously. Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Brian S. Slater, and her son, Scott E. Slater, both of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Her sister, Bonnie Green of Kingston; her brother, Dan Bunten and his wife Sue of Port Ewen; her brother, Frank Bunten and his wife Cheryl of Indiana; and her sister, Beverly Bunten De Luca and her husband Frank of DeLand, Fla. Several nieces and nephews still survive. To honor Paula’s wishes a small private service will be held in Cape Cod, Mass., at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/paula-jean-slater
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 10, 2020