More Obituaries for Paula Panke
Paula L. Panke

Paula L. Panke Obituary
RUBY- Paula L. Panke, 50, of Ruby died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Born Jan. 12, 1969 in Kingston; she is the daughter of Richard Koyon and the late Barbara (Benn) Koyon. Paula was employed by Precision Flow as a technician. Surviving in addition to her father is her husband, John J. Panke, Jr.; her sons, John J. Panke, III, (Jessica Baker), and Jason Panke; and her grandson, Noah Kai Panke. Aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews also survive. Her sister, Trudy Grant, died previously. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. Inurnment will be private in Montrepose Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/paula-l-panke
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 1, 2019
