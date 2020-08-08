1/
Pauline M. Ellsworth
PHILMONT- Pauline M. Ellsworth, 80, of Philmont, formerly of Kingston, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Pine Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Philmont, N.Y. Born April 23, 1940 in Glasco; she was the daughter of the late Peter and Alice May (Freeze) Williams. Pauline was employed by Benedictine Hospital as a dietician until her retirement. Previously she had worked in the Kingston Knitting Mills and in child care. She enjoyed scratch off lottery tickets, bingo and word search puzzles, learned how to work and use her I PAD for playing her games and loved her Lazy Boy. Surviving are her sons, Augustus Ellsworth, Jr., and his wife Melissa, George S. Ellsworth; her grandchildren, Kristen Ellsworth and Padrick Ellsworth; her sister, Irene Dutcher; and George’s cat, Chopper. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Her husband, Augustus Ellsworth, Sr., and sisters, Effie Perpetua, Esther Bodie, Beatrice Bodie and Louise Palen all died previously. Pauline’s family would like to express their appreciation to Pine Haven for their compassion and care. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. A service will begin at 7 p.m. Inurnment at a later date in the Hurley Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/pauline-m-ellsworth

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
