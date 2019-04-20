|
PETER BELL NEW PALTZ-PETER BELL died unexpectedly at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. on Friday, April 12, 2019. Peter was born Nov. 21, 1960 in Kingston, N.Y. He attended Kingston high school, enlisted in the Army thereafter and was honorably discharged. Peter had a successful career as a Corrections Officer having worked at Sing Sing, Fishkill and Eastern correctional facilities. He received further training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and went on to work for the Department of Justice at their Federal prison in Los Angeles. He began a second career as a talented carpenter in the 90’s and worked for the N.Y. State Carpenters union as well as privately. There was nothing he couldn’t figure out how to fix or do and those around him were often heard saying, “If Pete can’t fix it, no one can“. He was an avid fisherman, lover of Ufology, had a lifelong thirst for learning, a heart of gold, and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it. He took a piece of our hearts with him to heaven and left a piece of his with those that loved him. Peter was predeceased by his mother Wilma Marrine of Mount Dora, Fla. and his father Peter Perry of Kingston, N.Y. He is survived by his three sisters; Doreen Ali of Mount Dora, Fla., Nancy Spear and her husband Jim of Oxford, Conn., and Penny Ford of Orlando, Fla. He was the beloved uncle to two nephews and two nieces; Jeffrey and Gregory Spear of Oxford, Conn., Zohra Arellano and her husband Jessie of Virginia Beach, Va. and Safia Ali of Kingston, N.Y. He was the beloved great uncle of Adrian and Mason Arellano and Jacob Apuzzi. He also leaves behind two aunts, an uncle and many cousins. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday April 24th from 4 to 6 p.m. Inurnment with military honors Thursday 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kingston.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 21, 2019