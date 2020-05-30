Peter G. Gaidies
MARBLETOWN-Peter G. Gaidies Jr., 45, of Marbletown died unexpectedly Monday, May 25, 2020 at home. Born May 30, 1974 in Kingston, he is the son of Peter G. Sr. and Judith M. (Blakely) Gaidies. A graduate of Rondout Valley High School, Peter went on to study culinary arts at Sullivan County Community College. His avid interest in collecting coins, estate jewelry and various antiquities led him to open his own business, Gerhard Tangible Investing in Stone Ridge. He was always on the lookout for his next treasure. Surviving in addition to his parents are his sister, Danielle Rogileri and her husband Michael of Kingston and his brother, Jason M. Gaidies and his wife Julie of Tillson. He loved his time with his nieces and nephew Liliana Pearl and Chase Michael Roglieri, and Riley Elizabeth Gaidies. He is also survived by his beloved dog Pearl; his dog Josie passed earlier. Also surviving is a very large loving family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Private funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/peter-g-gaidies

