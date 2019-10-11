|
|
KINGSTON- Peter J. Clark, 71, a lifelong resident of Kingston passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus in Kingston, N.Y.Son of the late Marjorie Ahl Clark and Joseph Clark, Peter was a graduate of St.Peter’s Catholic School in Kingston and St. Patrick’s Catholic High School inCatskill. Prior to retirement he was employed by Ulster Savings Bank then was anadministrative assistant at St. James United Methodist Church where he organizedtheir food pantry. He was a fan of the U.S. Military Academy FootballTeam and the New York Yankees.Peter is survived by several cousins. He was mentored by his cousin, JosephStyles, from age 8 until Peter was in his 50's. He is also survived by specialfriends, Elaine Shapiro and Eleanora Kniskern.A graveside service will be conducted by Reverend Robert Milsom, Pastor of theSt. James United Methodist Church, at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Pine Grove andMary’s Avenues, in Kingston, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at 10 a.m.Arrangements under the direction of the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261Broadway, Kingston, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/peter-j-clark
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 13, 2019