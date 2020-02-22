|
|
MALDEN-ON-HUDSON- Peter J. “Pete” Leser, 57, of Main St. died suddenly Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Kingston City Hospital. Born July 6, 1962 in Kingston. He is the son of Patricia Leser and the late Edward W. Leser. A graduate of Saugerties High School, Class of 1980 he served in the U.S. Army in Grenada. Pete was employed as a site manager at Austin Powder Co., in Catskill for over 20 years. He was a member of the Blasting Society, the Saugerties American Legion Post #72, the Saugerties Elks Lodge, and the Rip Van Winkle Rod and Gun Club. He loved family gatherings. Survivors besides his mother of Kingston include his wife, the former Patty Schoenbacher; daughter, Lacey of Greenville, S.C.; son, Peter of Malden; brother, Edward J. Leser; sister, Kate Leser; sisters-in-law, Robin Schoenbacher and Kim Mahoney; father-in-law, Robert (Julie) Schoenbacher; and several nieces and nephews. His Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Interment with Military Honors will be held at the Blue Mt. Cemetery. Friends will be received Monday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the Leser Family on Pete’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/peter-j-leser
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 23, 2020