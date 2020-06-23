Peter J. Sawick of Kingston, N.Y. passed away on June 19, 2020 at the age of 95. Mr. Sawick was born on the 29 th of April 1925, in Watervliet, to the late Elias and Tatiana Sawiuk (Sawick). After completing high school, he earned his Accounting Degree from Siena College in Loudonville. Peter was employed by TEK Hughes in Watervliet before moving to Kingston in 1967. He worked for IBM Corp. in Kingston, N.Y. until his retirement in 1987. After his retirement Peter spent his time keeping up with his family and grandchildren. He tinkered with collecting model trains and remote helicopters. He enjoyed biking all over Kingston, Florida and Cape Cod. He spent many summers vacationing on the “Cape” with his Easy Rider bike and a camcorder rigged to it! Survivors include his adult children; Richard Sawick of Boca Raton, Fla., Deborah (Robert) Andriano of Schenectady, Michael (Patty) of Saugerties, Edward (Debbie) of Kingston, Robert (Robert) of Delray Beach, Fla., and daughter-in-law Camilla Sawick of Marco Island, Fla.Grand Children: Shaun Andriano, Danielle McCormack (Brad), Marissa and Nicholas Sawick, Annalisa, Nicole and Elias Sawick. GGChild Jackson McCormack. Survived by nieces and a nephew; Dianne DiNicola, Nancy DeSantis, Sandy Matuck and Joseph Matuck. Mr. Sawick was predeceased by his former wife of 24 years, Charlotte, of Lake Luzerne, loving mother of their six children. Peter was also, very sadly, predeceased by his eldest son, Dr. David Peter Sawick, 65, of Marco Island, Fla. A sister Olga Matuck and brothers, William and John Sawick predeceased him. Throughout Peter’s life he was a devout Catholic, attending St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Watervliet, N.Y. and later, St. Catherine LaBoure Roman Catholic Church in Lake Katrine, N.Y. There are no calling hours. Private graveside services will be conducted by New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 181 Troy-Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, N.Y. Donations can be made to the above churches or Make a Wish Foundation of Northeast N.Y. in his memory. http://www.lastingmemories.com/peter-j-sawick
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.